'Whatever Sonia Gandhi writes might affect BJP's health: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel on row over memoir publication

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the government is exerting pressure to block the publication of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, saying her bold and fearless account as UPA chairperson could "affect the BJP's health" and that attempts are therefore being made to prevent its release.

PRHI issued a statement following media reports claiming that it had withdrawn from publishing 'Belonging' in the country after Sonia Gandhi reportedly rejected proposed editorial changes. (File Photo/ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, Baghel told reporters that, "You can understand how much pressure the government and the public relations department exerts. Sonia Gandhi is someone who speaks boldly, a fearless woman, and the chairperson of UPA. Whatever she writes might affect the BJP's health. That's why they don't want it to be published."

Also Read | ‘Memoir or fiction?’: BJP targets Sonia Gandhi’s book as Congress alleges govt pressure

His remarks came amid a controversy over the publication of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging', after Penguin Random House India clarified that it is not the publisher of the book in India.

On Friday, Penguin Random House India issued a statement following media reports claiming that it had withdrawn from publishing 'Belonging' in the country after Sonia Gandhi reportedly rejected proposed editorial changes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the note read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The publisher said it's still "keen to publish the book" and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility.

Also Read | Exclusive: Penguin India sought cuts to Modi, RSS, China portions in Sonia Gandhi's memoir

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the statement further read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's remarkable journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.

In the memoir, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who holds the distinction of being the party's longest-serving president, revisits her childhood in Italy, her romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and husband Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Penguin India says never wanted to drop Sonia Gandhi's memoir: ‘Was willing and keen’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born in Italy, Sonia Gandhi was a 19-year-old student in Cambridge, England, when she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. The couple exchanged vows on February 25, 1968.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf announced on August 18 that Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', will be published on November 10. Alfred A. Knopf is an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, which is a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Their parent company is Bertelsmann AG, an international media company.

Following the clarification issued by Penguin Random House India, it remains to be seen when 'Belonging' will be released in India and through which publishing house.