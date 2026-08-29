‘Memoir or fiction?’: BJP targets Sonia Gandhi’s book as Congress alleges govt pressure

Penguin Random House India's decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir in India has triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress. While Congress has alleged “pressure” from the government and a “threat to freedom of expression”, BJP has challenged the claims and questioned the contents of the book. Belonging: A Journey of Love is scheduled to hit shelves at the end of the year. (Rahulgandhi/X) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Whether the book written by Sonia Gandhi is a memoir or fiction is a matter to be decided between the author and the publisher. If a work labelled as a memoir turns out to be fiction, the publisher will certainly assess that before making a decision. I feel that if you attempt to politicise a work presented as a memoir, questions will inevitably be raised.” Gandhi’s book deal with Penguin Random House India fell through after she refused to make changes or deletions of references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, and Chinese intrusions, HT reported earlier.

Deep Dive What is the main theme of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'? Why did Penguin Random House India not publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir? How did the BJP respond to the controversy surrounding Sonia Gandhi's memoir?

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said, “The attempts by Congress leaders to spin stories and manufacture a false narrative of fear over the release of Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir are not merely ironic, they are glaringly hypocritical.” Also Read: Exclusive: Penguin India sought cuts to Modi, RSS, China portions in Sonia Gandhi's memoir

Citing the late K Natwar Singh’s 2014 autobiography One Life Is Not Enough, Kesavan said excerpts from the book “clearly states how uneasy and uncomfortable the Nehru-Gandhi family was about his account of certain events in May 2004, before the UPA Government was sworn in.” He said, “Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decided to meet him before his book release to discuss it, this sudden visit coming after eight and a half years! Why was Sonia Gandhi so apprehensive about what Shri. Natwar Singh would write in his book?” Drawing a parallel with the current controversy, Kesavan asked, “The moot point in the context of Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs is: which portions of her memoir warranted fact-checking and why so?” He added, “For Congress leaders who are farcically saying that some are afraid of the memoirs contents, they should explain to the nation the real reason why the Congress first family is nervous and jittery to make public the 51 carton boxes of Nehru’s correspondence, which include his letters to Edwina Mountbatten.” Congress alleges pressure Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Penguin India is more than happy to publish ‘Exam Warriors’ and several books on RSS. No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being being read by the people of India.”

Congress MP Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, “It is clear that no publisher, whether Penguin or anyone else, can influence an author or pressure them to remove or include specific content. That is evident, and perhaps that is why Sonia Gandhi declined as well. We all understand the reason behind this.” He added, “During the previous session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi himself raised the issue regarding Naravane’s book, which was effectively being suppressed, prevented from being read, by the government; it is likely the same kind of pressure at play here. That is why this is happening.” Rajasthan Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “Penguin Worldwide is ready to publish Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji's upcoming book worldwide in its original form, but Penguin Random House India wants changes made to launch it in India. After all, what is the reason or what pressure is there that what is being published across the world cannot be published in India?” Gehlot said Sonia Gandhi’s life was “an example of sacrifice and dedication” and that “the integrity and dignity with which she has served the country is exemplary.” He added, “Suppressing the book of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, a person of such stature, a senior leader of the nation, and former Leader of the Opposition, under pressure is tantamount to the murder of freedom of expression.” “The real issue is that pressure was put on Penguin India to remove the portions related to Modi, the RSS, and the occupation of Indian territory by China during Modi's rule. This is the murder of democracy,” Gehlot alleged. “Why is this truth being hidden from the people of India? Will the Modi government alter even the facts by pressuring publishers?” he asked. Also Read: Penguin India says never wanted to drop Sonia Gandhi's memoir: ‘Was willing and keen’ What Penguin said Penguin Random House India on Friday said it had been “keen to publish” Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love throughout “the relevant discussions” but said it was its “prerogative and responsibility” to fact-check authors.