'What's your rate?': Bengaluru woman waiting for cab films harasser, man arrested

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was waiting for a cab in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar.

The incident came to light after the woman shared a video of the encounter on Instagram on July 27. (HT_PRINT)

The accused, identified as Vijay Ragav, is a fruit vendor and a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, according to news agency PTI. Police said an FIR has been registered in the case and the scooter allegedly used during the incident has been seized.

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The incident came to light after the woman shared a video of the encounter on Instagram on July 27. In the post, she alleged that a scooter rider approached her while she was waiting by the roadside, made inappropriate remarks and offered her money in exchange for sexual favours.

Viral video sparks police action

In the viral video, the man is heard asking the woman, "What's your rate?" According to the woman, she immediately began recording the interaction on her mobile phone after feeling threatened.

She alleged that once the man realised he was being filmed, he abused her and fled the spot on his scooter.

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{{^usCountry}} In her social media post, the woman said she should be able to wait for a cab "without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money." She added that the remarks made her fear for her safety and urged authorities to take action against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her social media post, the woman said she should be able to wait for a cab "without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money." She added that the remarks made her fear for her safety and urged authorities to take action against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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She also shared the scooter's registration number in the post, appealing to police to identify the rider and ensure such incidents are not normalised, Deccan Herald reported.

Also Read: Two drunk women ram bike into cab, assault driver with helmet in Bengaluru. Video surfaces

Accused traced and arrested

Police used the vehicle registration details shared by the complainant to trace the suspect. According to Deccan Herald, investigators found that the accused had allegedly used another person's scooter at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer told PTI that an FIR was registered after the complaint was received and the accused was subsequently arrested.

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(With inputs from PTI)