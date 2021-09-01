WhatsApp banned over 30 lakh Indian accounts in June-July. Here's why

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WhatsApp, in its latest report, said it received 594 user reports spanning across account support (137), ban appeal (316), other support (45), product support (64) and safety (32) during June 16-July 31.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Over 30 lakh Indian accounts have been banned by WhatsApp between June 16-July 31, the company said in its compliance report, released on Tuesday. The actual number of accounts that got suspended stands at 30, 27,000. The messaging platform received 594 grievances during that time, it said. The accounts have been suspended on various complaints including unauthorised use of automated messages etc.

WhatsApp, in its latest report, said it received 594 user reports spanning across account support (137), ban appeal (316), other support (45), product support (64) and safety (32) during June 16-July 31. During this period, 74 accounts were "actioned", as per the report. Taking action means either banning the account and restoring an account.

The company said reports may have been reviewed but not included as 'Actioned' for many reasons, including the user needing assistance to access their account or to use some features, user-requested restoration of a banned account and the request is denied, or if the reported account does not violate the laws of India or WhatsApp's Terms of Service, news agency PTI reported.

Social media intermediaries in India are supposed to publish their compliance report, in accordance with the IT Rules 2021. "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our second monthly report for the 46 day period of - 16 June to 31 July," WhatsApp spokesperson said.

The new IT rules which came into effect on May 26 require large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

(With PTI inputs)

