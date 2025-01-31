WhatsApp governance service unveiled by Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday launched WhatsApp governance service to extend various civic services to the people through WhatsApp. 161 services related to various departments, including power sector, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Anna Canteens, CM Relief Fund, endowments and municipal administration, will be extended to citizens, state minister Nara Lokesh said. (PTI)

Known as “Mana Mitra,” the service was formally inaugurated by state information technology minister Nara Lokesh at his residence at Undavalli in Amaravati. The state government has allotted an official WhatsApp number 9552300009 for this service.

In the first phase, 161 services related to various departments, including power sector, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Anna Canteens, CM Relief Fund, endowments and municipal administration, will be extended to citizens, Lokesh said. Additional services will be introduced in the second phase and the number of services offered will go up to 360.

On October 22, 2024, the state government signed an agreement with Meta to extend citizen services through WhatsApp.

“It is a historic moment. There is no need for the people to approach the government offices or meet the local MLA, if they want to get basic documents,” Lokesh said.

Stating that the governance is in the hands of the people, Lokesh said Mana Mitra would provide civic services quickly without the hassle of people roaming around government offices for certificates and other services.

Lokesh said 36 departments would be connected to WhatsApp governance. The government would take the responsibility of providing certificates in real time. “When certificates are provided, there will be a special QR code on them. If you scan that QR code, the link will go to the AP government website. With this, there will be no room for fake certificates,” he said.

Stating that there was still a lot to learn and improve the system, the minister said the government would correct the shortcomings, if any, and make it foolproof.

Meta India vice president and head Sandhya Devanathan said WhatsApp was playing a prominent role in everyone’s life. “We have created WhatsApp governance to make it easy for people to use. We have worked hard for making it a reality. We will make Mana Mitra even better together with the AP government,” she said.

WhatsApp director and India head Ravi Garg said: “People could easily access civic services by typing ‘Hi’ and proceed with the requirement in the department they needed. Currently 161 types of services are being made available.”