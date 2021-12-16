When AIIMS had confirmed Sheena Bora was strangled to death

The sensational claim of Indrani Mukerjea that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and is in J&K has brought the six-year-old Sheena Bora murder case again in news. According to an ANI report, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused of the murder which took place in 2012 and came to the surface in 2015, has written to the CBI asking the agency to look for Sheena Bora in J&K. CBI was investigating the case since 2015 and in 2021 it told the Bombay high court that it will not be investigating the case further as according to its investigation Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to reveal Indrani Mukerjea's identity that Indrani was her mother, not elder sister, as Indrani used to introduce her.

Reports said investigators are not taking Indrani Mukerjea's claim seriously as this might be a ploy to buy some time in the case. In November, Indrani had applied for bail after the CBI said it won't investigate the case further. The bail plea was dismissed by the high court.

In 2015, when the spine-chilling murder case came to the surface after Indrani Mukerjea's ex-driver was arrested by the Mumbai Police in another case, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences confirmed that Sheena Bora died of strangulation. The burnt skeleton was exhumed after three years and was tested by AIIMS experts. The expert team said the skeleton was burnt and there was not a single fracture.

This matched with what Mukerjea's ex-driver Shyamvar Rai said that Sheena was strangled in a car and then her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad. The plan was hatched by Indrani Mukerjea, her second husband Sanjeev Khanna and her third husband Peter Mukerjea.

The investigation has revealed Sheena Bora was in a relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea's son from his first marriage, which Indrani did not approve. It was also reported that Rahul did not know that Sheena was Indrani's daughter as Indrani introduced Sheena as her sister. The disagreement over this issue led to the murder which was under wrap for three years.