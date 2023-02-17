When Fiji President told Jaishankar about his favourite Hindi film

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday recalled Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere's comment on the influence of Hindi cinema on him and his favourite Hindi film. Speaking at the World Hindi Conference in Suva, Jaishankar said that the goal was to make Hindi a global language and the conference becomes a platform where every Hindi lover can participate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think everyone is hopeful that this conference will be a Mahakumbh of Hindi where people from all over the world will come. It will become a platform for a global networking platform in the subject of Hindi," he said.

Jaishankar said India has assured Fiji that they will help to fulfill the demand for teaching Hindi, Tamil, and other languages.

Recalling Fiji's President's remark on Hindi Cinema's influence, Jaishankar said that Katonivere told him Hindi film has a great impact on him and has seen many films.

“When I asked which is his favourite film, he said ‘no question, Sholay’. He said that he still remembers the song 'Yeh Dosti',” the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India and Fiji share close, friendly and long-standing relations with a strong element of development partnership. This year marks the 75th year of the establishment of India’s diplomatic presence in Fiji.

Jaishankar's visit marks the first high-level visit to Fiji since the change of government in December 2022, the MEA statement said.

Jaishankar had earlier addressed the Indian diaspora in Suva.

"The Indian community spreading across the world has achieved its own milestones, and is today an enormous asset to both India, to the country where they live, and the world," the external affairs minister said while addressing the Indian Diaspora in Fiji on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail