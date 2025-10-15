'When I say I Love Mahadev…': What Dhirendra Shastri said on ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, 'Hindu khatre mein hai'

Responding to the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, spiritual leader and self-styled seer Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham said he has “no problem at all” with the slogan but urged for mutual respect among communities. Spiritual leader and self-styled seer Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. (PTI file)

“We supported it. But when I say ‘I Love Mahadev’, you should not have any problem. And secondly, do not make statements like ‘Sar Tan se Juda’. This is against the law of the country. It is against the Constitution of the country. Look at all our statements so far. We have said only one thing. We do not believe in sword fights. We believe in the battle of ideas,” Dhirendra Krishna Shastri told news agency ANI in an interview.

In the same interview, Shastri announced a 10-day padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan starting November 7, aimed at promoting Hindus, Hindutva, and Hindustan while rejecting casteism and fostering unity. He clarified that the initiative was inclusive and not directed against Muslims or Christians. “We want no poison to be spread in the name of casteism... We want Hindus, Hindutva, and Hindustan to be celebrated in this country. We are not against Muslims or Christians,” he said.

On Hinduism, unity, and caste Speaking in Hindi, Shastri discussed several aspects concerning the condition of Hindus, unity, and the idea of radicalism.

He asserted that “Hindu khatre mein hi hai” (Hindus are indeed in danger) and cited examples of alleged atrocities, declining population, and lack of pride among Hindus in several states. He urged Hindus to unite and awaken, saying that only grassroots connection, village to village, street to street, could ensure survival and strength.

He appealed against caste-based conflicts, stating that all Sanatanis should remain united, and emphasised that the real revolution should be ideological, not violent, “Talon ki kranti nahi, vicharon ki kranti honi chahiye.”

On radicalism and violence Clarifying his views on Hindu radicalism, Shastri said, “If radicalism does not involve violence against anyone, then it is okay. Radicalism does not mean violence; it means protecting oneself... If in the name of radicalism you slit throats, destroy temples and mosques, tear down banners of gods, burn the Ramcharit Manas and Ramayana, slaughter cows, demand proof of the existence of Ram, then this is foolishness. This is stupidity. Radicalism means promoting your culture. It is a law of the Constitution that you can freely propagate your culture, your Sanatan.”