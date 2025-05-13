‘When our forces deflate nuclear blackmail bluff…’: PM Modi at Adampur Air Base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing personnel at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab on Tuesday, said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoes when Indian forces give a befitting reply to the enemy, including to the “nuclear bluffs”. Jalandhar, May 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during his visit to the Adampur Air Base, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Narendra Modi - X)

“When our forces deflate the bluff of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” PM Modi said at the Adampur Air Base.

He further stated, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai - This cry is the voice of every Indian who wants to do something for the country. This resonates across the country, as well as during the war.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Adampur air base and interacted with Indian Air Force personnel who played a key role in the recent conflict with Pakistan.

While discussing Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Operation Sindoor is not just a regular military campaign. The masterminds of terrorism have realized that there is only one outcome for looking towards India—destruction. There is only one outcome for shedding the blood of innocent people—devastation and massive destruction. The Pakistani army, which had terrorists lurking within it, was made to bow down by the Indian army.”

He further added, “Today, I salute all the brave personnel of the Air Force, Navy, and Army. Because of your valor, the echo of Operation Sindoor is being heard in every corner today. Throughout this entire operation, every Indian stood with you. Every Indian’s prayers were with you. Today, every citizen of the country is grateful to our soldiers and their families.”

Modi also highlighted how Pakistan's drones, aircraft, and missiles were ineffective against India's air defence during the conflict.

“Pakistan's drone, their UAVs, aircraft and missiles - all of those failed before our capable air defence. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job,” he said.

PM Modi salutes with S-400 in the background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Adampur Air Force Station doubled as a strong rebuttal to Pakistan’s assertion that it had struck the base and “destroyed” the S-400 air defence system during the post-Operation Sindoor conflict.

Among the images shared by PM Modi from the visit, one stood out — showing him saluting with the rarely-seen S-400 air defence system visible in the background.

Earlier, on May 10, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had called Pakistan’s claim of destroying India’s S-400 missile base “completely false.” She pointed out that Pakistan had made multiple attempts to spread misinformation, including claims about the destruction of a BrahMos missile installation.

A senior Indian military official also dismissed as untrue the reports that Pakistan’s JF-17 jets had fired hypersonic missiles to destroy the S-400 system in Adampur. The Indian Air Force spokesperson described the claims — made by Pakistan’s state-run PTV and repeated by China’s Global Times and Xinhua — as baseless.