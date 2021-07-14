When will central govt employees get their DA dues? Decision soon

Central government employees get a dearness allowance of 17 per cent at present, the rate which has been continuing since 2019, as the consecutive revisions of the DA were stalled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports said a decision in this regard may be taken soon, while the Cabinet may announce a 3 per cent hike in the DA which cumulatively will take the figure from 17 to over 30 per cent. The Union Cabinet met on Wednesday afternoon, making it the second meeting of the cabinet in less than a week. The first meeting was held a day after new ministers took their oath.

Dearness allowance is revised twice a year -- in January and July. Since 2020, three increments are due as of now, as the July 2021 increment has not yet been announced. Four increments are likely to take to DA from 17 per cent to around 31 or 32 per cent. The last time the DA was hiked was in 2020. A 4% hike was announced following which central government employees are entitled to get 21% DA. But the increment was not implemented and the rate was not revised in 2020 and 20201. If the government includes all these hikes and if the DA increases 3% thrice, then the amount might go over 30%.

In March, then finance minister of state Anurag Thakur had told the Rajya Sabha that the three pending installments of DA (January 2020, July 2020, and January 2021) will be restored from July 2020. In June, a meeting was held between finance ministry officials, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery, and the department of personnel and training in June. Reports said that it was decided in the meeting that DA dues will be resumed from September. Central government employees were expecting their DA dues from this month as a fake order claiming the same was doing the rounds on social media. But the ministry later busted this as fake order.

Central government employees are looking forward to two announcements: the DA hike announcement and the timeline in which it will be disbursed. It has been reported that the dues might be given in three installments.