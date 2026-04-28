When will exit poll projections be released? Date, time and rules explained

With the final phase of voting in West Bengal set for April 29, attention is firmly on when the first trends from exit polls will emerge for this high-stakes election cycle. The second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections will be held on April 29 after the first phase ended on April 23 alongside polling for Tamil Nadu.

Exit polls are like horoscopes, you believe them only when they predict good results for you.(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once voting concludes, attention will quickly shift to exit poll projections for West Bengal, as well as estimates for Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voting, where voters are asked whom they voted for, allowing agencies to project likely outcomes.

Follow here for live updates

Release of exit polls: Date and time

However, these projections will only be made public after the official deadline. The Election Commission has barred the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29.

“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday),” the poll panel said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As a result, exit poll results for all five regions are expected to be released only after 6:30 pm on April 29, once voting concludes across phases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, exit poll results for all five regions are expected to be released only after 6:30 pm on April 29, once voting concludes across phases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Commission also cautioned broadcasters and digital platforms against airing any content that could influence voters during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission also cautioned broadcasters and digital platforms against airing any content that could influence voters during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This includes opinion polls or discussions that may “promote or prejudice the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This includes opinion polls or discussions that may “promote or prejudice the prospect of any particular party or candidate(s)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Violation of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both,” the notification said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Violation of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both,” the notification said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Exit poll 2026: When and where to watch predictions for Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry How are exit polls conducted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Exit poll 2026: When and where to watch predictions for Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry How are exit polls conducted? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Survey teams interact with voters outside polling stations, using structured questionnaires with close-ended questions to ensure responses remain clear and consistent.

Samples are drawn from both urban and rural areas across regions to capture a broad cross-section of voters. The collected data is then analysed to identify patterns and project likely seat shares for different parties or alliances.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON