When will Delhi-NCR's wet spell end? IMD says rainfall likely to continue till...

Delhi-NCR woke up to relentless rain on Wednesday, with large parts of the region struggling to cope with waterlogged roads, traffic snarls and disrupted public transport. While the showers brought relief from the recent spell of high temperatures, they also left commuters battling long delays across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi and forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for July 9. (HT Photo)

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For those wondering when the rain will ease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the current weather is likely to continue for the next two days.

IMD's forecast for 7 days.

Rain likely till July 11: IMD

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi and forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for July 9. Rainfall activity is expected to continue in the national capital till July 11, suggesting that intermittent showers are likely to persist over the coming days, according to the weather department's seven-day forecast.

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Southwest monsoon completed its advance across the country on July 9. The weather department said the monsoon has now covered the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, bringing the entire country under its influence.

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This year's nationwide monsoon coverage was completed one day later than the normal date of July 8.

Commuters bear the brunt

The impact of the rain was visible across the National Capital Region from the early hours of the day.

Also read | Rain in Delhi-NCR due to ‘influence of low-pressure area, monsoon trough’: What does that mean?

Heavy showers paralysed normal life in several cities, with traffic congestion, delayed cab bookings, waterlogged roads and longer waits for buses and other public transport becoming a common sight.

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In Gurugram, the situation was particularly severe as several stretches remained submerged, prompting some private offices to advise employees to work from home.

Also read | Delhi-NCR rain fury: Car inside ditch, clouds engulf high-rise, severe waterlogging | WATCH

Roads near the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane at Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road witnessed significant waterlogging, slowing traffic to a crawl. Several vehicles reportedly broke down after getting stuck in flooded stretches, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

As rain continued to lash the region, dramatic visuals flooded social media. Videos showed vehicles caving into a ditch, while clouds engulfed high-rise buildings, highlighting the scale of the downpour.

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Although the showers have brought much-needed respite from soaring temperatures, they have also turned the daily commute into an ordeal for thousands across Delhi-NCR, with rain-related disruptions expected to continue as the wet spell persists till July 11.

(With inputs from agencies)