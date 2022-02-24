Passengers returning from Ukraine can travel via Qatar, says Centre

Passengers returning from Ukraine to India can travel via Doha under India's bilateral air bubble agreement with Qatar, India's embassy to the Gulf nation announced on Thursday, citing information received by it from the civil aviation ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Bring our people back home': States urge Centre after Russia attacks Ukraine

“Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement,” India in Qatar posted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday special flights for Ukraine will resume once the eastern European nation reopens its airspace which it closed earlier today in the wake of Russia launching a ‘military offensive’ inside its neighbour's territory.

“Flights were flown to Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown but after three hours, once things started escalating, those flights returned. Whenever the airspace opens, we'll fly again,” Scindia said, according to news agency ANI.