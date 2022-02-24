India cancels scheduled special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine closes airspace

With Ukraine shutting its airspace for civilian flights after Russia, earlier today, launched a ‘military operation’ in the eastern European nation, the Indian embassy in Kyiv announced on Thursday the cancellation of scheduled special flights to bring Indian citizens home.

“This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the schedule for special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also noted the once these ‘alternative arrangements’ have b finalised, it will convey information ‘as soon as possible’ so that all Indians in Ukraine can move to the western part of that country. It further urged all Indian citizens to keep with them, ‘at all times,’ their passports and other necessary documents.

To keep themselves updated, Indian nationals should follow the embassy's website and social media posts, the release said. Those in need can contact on the following helpline numbers: +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, and +38 0935046170.

Air India was scheduled to operate special flights to Kyiv to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine; the first such flight left on February 22 and returned to Delhi late Tuesday night with as many as 240 Indians on board.

The second AI flight left on February 24 but was forced to return after Ukraine closed its airspace.

