Alternate evacuation routes being activated: India as Ukraine closes airspace

The government is activating alternate evacuation routes for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid closure of the eastern European country's airspace to commercial flights, people familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on Thursday. “Given the closure of Ukraine airspace, alternate evacuation routes are being activated,” they said, adding that the Indian embassy in Ukraine remains functional and its advisories should be followed.

More Russian-speaking officials have also been sent to the embassy in Kyiv and are being deployed in countries that neighbour Ukraine, the sources said, noting that high-level meetings were underway at the external affairs ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain calm and stay put wherever they were in Ukraine as the situation is unpredictable following Russia's invasion.

MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/zVDIlF9Gdh — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the advisory read.

Explosions have been reported in several cities across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv and in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down six Russian aircraft, while Russia claims it has neutralised Ukraine's navy and compromised air defences.

At least eight people have been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling, an advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs was quoted by Reuters.

Ukraine’s border service said Thursday Russian military vehicles crossed the frontier in four northern regions, including Luhansk and that of the second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to Bloomberg.

Ukraine Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged global powers to fully isolate Russia in all formats and impose devastating sanctions.

Russia's actions have been condemned by almost all major nations, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged Putin to stop the war ‘in the name of humanity’, warning of devastating consequences for Ukraine and the world.

(With inputs from Rezaul H Laskar)

