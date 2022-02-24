Home / India News / India tells citizens in Ukraine, 'Situation uncertain. Stay safe where you are'
India tells citizens in Ukraine, 'Situation uncertain. Stay safe where you are'

In an advisory, India urged its nationals "to remain calm and safe wherever they are". "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," it read.
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russia &nbsp;authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

India on Thursday told its citizens - stranded in Ukraine amid one of the worst global conflicts of recent times - that "the situation is highly uncertain". The world has been left shocked after Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise move on Thursday to launch military strikes in several major cities of Ukraine.

In an advisory, India urged its nationals "to remain calm and safe wherever they are". "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," it read.

The embassy also advised that people who were travelling to Kyiv, including those from the western parts of the capital city, should return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

More than 20,000 Indian nationals including students are in Ukraine and authorities have ensured facilitating their return.

“Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required,” India's Permanent Rep to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti told a UNSC meeting over Ukraine on Thursday.

Air India has arranged three special flights for the evacuation of Indian nationals while the embassy has organised additional flights out of Ukraine for such people.

Last week, the ministry of external affairs had put out contact numbers to provide information and assistance over the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

According to the ministry's release, a control room has been set up with the toll-free number - 1800118797.

The control room also has put out three additional contact numbers:

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

People can also find out details by writing a mail to situationroom@mea.gov.in

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has set up a 24-hour helpline with the following numbers:

+380 997300428

+380 997300483

A mail can be written to the embassy at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

russia ukraine crisis india
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
