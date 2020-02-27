Where are you, Kumar Vishvas tweets to Home Minister Amit Shah. AAP leader Tahir Hussain is his target

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:33 IST

Poet-politician Kumar Vishvas nudged Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police after reports emerged that stacks of petrol bombs and chemicals were found at the house of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain, who has been accused by locals of instigating the violence in Northeast Delhi on Sunday.

“Hey Yudhishthir, you don’t get the videos of inflammatory speeches, but can’t you see the petrol bombs stacked at this leader’s house? An IB official was dragged into the house and killed and the media is showing the evidence, where are you? Give us the answer,” Vishvas said on Twitter in Hindi. He attached a news clip of a report from Hussain’s house and also tagged the Home Ministry in his tweet.

हे युधिष्ठिर @HMOIndia @DelhiPolice माना आपको ज़हरीले नेताओं के भड़काऊ भाषणों वाले वीडिओ नहीं मिलते तो क्या इस नेता की छत पर जमा पैट्रोल बमों के ज़ख़ीरे भी नहीं दिखाई देते😡 IB का अफ़सर इस घर में खींच कर मारा गया और आज भी सबूत मीडिया दिखा रही है,आप नदारद क्यूँ हैं ? जवाब दो ?😡😡 https://t.co/yzJBx8Kico — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 27, 2020

Twenty-six-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma’s body was found in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi - one of the worst affected areas during violence - in a drain. Sharma’s family members have accused Hussain of killing him. The AAP leader has, however, denied all the allegations.

The violence broke out on Sunday after those protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed with each other in Jafrabad and Maujpur areas of Northeast Delhi. The violence later spread to nearby localities like Chand Bagh, Yamuna Vihar etc.

Sharma, the young IB official, came home from the office and went out to see what us happening when the mob captured him and dragged him into Hussain’s house, said his brother Ankur. The protesters, with guns and swords in hands, did not let Ankur and his friends rescue Sharma, said the family.

The locals too claimed that Hussain had instigated the rioters who went on rampage and burnt houses and vehicles in the area.

Though the authorities immediately sprung into action to control the violence, a blame game started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and AAP.

The Congress accused the BJP government at the Centre and AAP of doing nothing as the violence spread; the BJP hit back, saying it started because of the inflammatory statements made by Congress and AAP leaders and questioned the selective silence of the two parties.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been facing fire over his alleged inflammatory remarks hours before the violence broke out, took on AAP and said the party is trying to save Hussain. Mishra had accused Hussain of killing of the IB officer.

Mishra is considered close to Vishvas; he had even backed the poet-politician when he had questioned the party leadership for defeat in 2017 municipal elections.

Vishwas was one of the co-founders of AAP but due to differences with the party’s top leadership, especially Kejriwal, had distanced himself from the affairs of the party. He had earlier raised his voice against Kejriwal.