‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the barbs from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing these parties of instigating violence in Northeast Delhi where 34 people have died in clashes.

“Who started this? This did not happen in two days - the pot was boiling for two months. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, the Congress held a rally at Ramlila Maidan where she said ‘now we have to decide: Is paar ya us paar’. Is this not instigation?” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference on Thursday.

He also said that there is selective silence from these two parties despite so much happening.

“There are videos that show AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s house is a riot factory. We saw firearms, chemicals and other stuff at his house to prepare for violence. But these two parties are silent on this,” said Javadekar.

“Amanatullah, who is now in AAP, said ‘you won’t be allowed to wear skull caps’. Can you tell me where this is written in CAA? Then Waris Pathan made a statement. All these are inflammatory statements, but Congress and AAP have not uttered a single word. I am surprised, there is selective silence,” he added.

The BJP leader said that instead of speaking about the deaths of IB official Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal, these parties are questiong the BJP government. “We have launched investigation and restored normalcy in Delhi. We condemn this type of politics,” said Javadekar.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a delegation of party leaders to President’s house and submitted a memorandum where she accused the Centre and Delhi government of being “mute spectators” to the violence in Delhi. She also demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The AAP has, meanwhile, said action should be taken against the guilty, no matter which party he belongs to. “Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. Police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.