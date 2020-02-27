‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Kejriwal on allegations against AAP leader in Delhi riots

india

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the incidents of violence which had rocked several areas of north-east Delhi for the last three days and in which 34 people had been killed had reduced since yesterday. The chief minister announced compensation for the victims and their families and added the state government was working to rehabilitate the survivors.

“Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister announced the ‘Farishte’ scheme for those affected by the riots and added that the government was sending food and other supplies to the affected areas where shops too had been torched in the violence spanning over three days.

“The people affected by the riots are getting medical treatment in private hospitals and their expenses will be reimbursed by the Delhi government,” Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who had been killed in the riots. For children, whose parents had died, the Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh. For those people whose houses have been completely burnt, the government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh and if the houses have been partially damaged, the residents will get Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation. For burnt, uninsured commercial units, the government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

An app is also being developed by the Delhi government for people to file their claims, and it will be released in a day or two, Kejriwal said. The Delhi government will set up special camps for people to get documents that have been burnt during the arson.

Emphasizing that peace committees would be formed in most localities, the Delhi CM said, “There should be no politics on the issue of national security.”

At least 34 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that continued for three days in north-east Delhi.

