Where is Mukul Roy? Son says TMC leader is 'untraceable'

The son of senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy has claimed his father has gone missing and is “untraceable” since late Monday evening. "Till now, I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhargshu Roy, who is also a TMC leader, told news agency PTI.

Mukul Roy returned to the TMC in June 2021.

Mukul Roy was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening, the news agency quoted his close aides as saying. "As of now, we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9pm. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Subhargshu said Mukul left for Delhi on Monday evening on an Indigo Airlines flight (GE-898), India Today reported, adding that the flight was supposed to land at 9.55pm in Delhi on Monday. However, the leader could not be traced.

Flight ticket of Mukul Roy for New Delhi.

The former railway minister reportedly disappeared following an argument with his son on Sunday. Mukul Roy has been struggling with health issues since his wife's passing and was admitted to the hospital in February.

Although Subhargshu Roy stated that the family had filed a complaint with airport police authorities, police sources indicated that no official report had been received yet, India Today added.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly election on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

