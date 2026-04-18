Where is Nida Khan: ‘Phone off, house locked’, say police as mystery deepens in TCS Nashik case

The search for Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case linked to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, has intensified.

Police are in the lookout for Nida Khan.(AFP File)

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Police officials say Khan is absconding while her family insists she is in Mumbai at a relative's place and not in hiding.

Where is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan’s exact location remains unclear amid the ongoing probe. Police said she is absconding and are trying to trace her movements through technical surveillance and field operations. Three independent teams have been deployed to locate her, according to a police statement.

“During the investigation, Nida Khan’s husband was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police station for questioning,” the statement said.

“It has also been observed that mobile phones of both the accused and her relatives were switched off. The search for the accused, Nida Khan, is currently ongoing,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said her husband told them she was staying at a relative’s place, but when officers reached, the house was locked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said her husband told them she was staying at a relative’s place, but when officers reached, the house was locked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her family, though, says she has been living in Mumbai with her husband since January 2026 and is not on the run. Her uncle said she was working at the company’s BPO unit in Malad until she was suspended earlier this month on April 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her family, though, says she has been living in Mumbai with her husband since January 2026 and is not on the run. Her uncle said she was working at the company’s BPO unit in Malad until she was suspended earlier this month on April 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “She is not running away from anything. And I do want to say that so far no police officer has shown up at our door asking for her whereabouts,” said Khan’s maternal uncle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She is not running away from anything. And I do want to say that so far no police officer has shown up at our door asking for her whereabouts,” said Khan’s maternal uncle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to family members, Khan got married last year and moved to Mumbai earlier this year. She studied in Nashik, completed a degree in commerce, and is currently pursuing an MBA through distance learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to family members, Khan got married last year and moved to Mumbai earlier this year. She studied in Nashik, completed a degree in commerce, and is currently pursuing an MBA through distance learning. {{/usCountry}}

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She joined the BPO unit in December 2021 as a process associate. Her family maintains she worked as a tele-caller and did not hold any senior position.

Nida Khan pregnancy claim

Nida Khan claimed to be pregnant while seeking legal protection from arrest. Her family backed the claim, saying she is expecting her first child and is under emotional stress due to the allegations.

Khan’s lawyer, Baba Sayyad, said, “We are in the process of filing an anticipatory bail application for Nida. It shall be done soon.”

Investigators are verifying the claim through medical records before considering its legal impact. Legal experts say courts usually require strong medical proof before granting relief on such grounds.

Nida Khan’s role at TCS

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TCS said Nida Khan did not hold any managerial or HR role.

CEO and MD K Krithivasan said, “While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records from the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels.”

The company added that Khan “who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.”

TCS said it has launched an internal probe led by president and COO Aarthi Subramanian, with oversight and support from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal.

What is the TCS Nashik case?

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The case began when a woman employee filed a complaint alleging she was misled into a relationship on the false promise of marriage. This led to a probe into workplace conduct at the Nashik unit.

More women came forward with similar complaints. Police have since registered nine FIRs between 2022 and 2026, naming multiple accused, including Nida Khan.

Investigators suspect some employees may have acted together to target co-workers and suppress complaints. The allegations include harassment, coercion and religious pressure.

Authorities have collected digital and financial evidence such as emails, chats, phone records and CCTV footage. Statements from victims and witnesses are also being examined.

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Officials are probing possible coordination among the accused and whether complaints were prevented from reaching senior officials.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to handle the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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