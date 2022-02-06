Wherever Urdu is understood…: Tribute for Lata Mangeshkar from Pakistan

In his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Pakistan foreign minister Fawad Chaudhry said wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there would be people bidding adieu to the iconic singer.

The legendary singer (92) passed away due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital earlier on Sunday morning. Her last rites will be performed in the evening with full state honours in Maharashtra, besides a two-day national mourning in her memory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhry said Mageshkar has ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live on forever.

“Lata Mangeshkar’s death marks the end of an era in music. She ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever,” Chaudhry wrote in a series of tweets in Urdu from Beijing, where he is currently part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | The day music died

“Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar,” he said.

In a separate post in English, the Pakistani minister said, "A legend is no more. Lata Mageshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A PTI report almost all television channels, including the state-run Pakistan Television, ran the story of her death, reflecting the singer's fan following and popularity across the border.

Also read | PM Modi leads tributes as country's nightingale goes silent

The singing legend was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mangeshkar remained in the ICU for more than two weeks, following signs of marginal improvement in her health, following which the doctors treating her had taken her off the ventilator on January 28.

She was put on the ventilator again as her health started deteriorating from February 5 after which the team of doctors employed aggressive therapy to revive her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON