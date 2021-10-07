'Whether Rhea Chakraborty or Aryan Khan': Nawab Malik now accuses NCB of extortion

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Thursday accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of running an extortion racket in connection with the cruise rave party in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. He said he will expose more wrongdoing of the agency in a press conference on Friday. Earlier, the Maharashtra minister alleged that the recent raid was a forgery and was influenced by BJP leaders. On Thursday, as Aryan Khan and seven others arrested with him were sent to 14-day judicial custody, Nawab Malik said both Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan were arrested for publicity. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency in a drugs case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Through high-profile BJP leader Manish Bhanushali, a network of NCB are trapping & extorting people," the minister alleged.

Aryan Khan arrest: Nawab Malik releases new videos, questions Wankhede

The Maharashtra minister released videos of KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali claiming they were present during the raid and afterwards, which the agency should not allow, he said. KP Gosavi is the person with whom Aryan Khan's photo went viral after Aryan was arrested by the NCB on Sunday. The agency clarified that the person in the photo was not NCB staff. Then what was he doing there, Nawab Malik asked.

Reports said Gosavi and Bhanushali were there as independent witnesses and the duo might have been NCB's informer in this particular case. Bhanushali has admitted that he is a BJP leader and he cooperated with the NCB by providing them information about the rave party that he knew was going to be held.

The NCB on Wednesday reacted to the allegation and said the agency did nothing wrong. The party can approach the court if it wants, the NCB said. "Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," the agency said in a veiled reference to the arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case early this year.