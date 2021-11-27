Which states and UTs are among India's poorest? List here

NITI Aayog has published the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report which measured “three equally weighted dimensions” of health, education and standard of living.

India's MPI has three equally weighted dimensions, health, education and standard of living - which are represented by 12 indicators of nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, antenatal care, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts.

The national MPI measure uses the globally accepted and robust methodology developed by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the report said. It also captures multiple and simultaneous deprivations faced by households.

"The development of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index of India is an important contribution towards instituting a public policy tool which monitors multidimensional poverty, informs evidence-based and focused interventions, thereby ensuring that no one is left behind,” Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog’s vice chairperson, has said in his foreword to the report.

Here is the list of the poorest and best performing states and UTs:

Poorest states

Bihar: 51.91 per cent

Jharkhand: 42.16 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 37.79 per cent

Madhya Pradesh: 36.65 per cent

Meghalaya: 32.67 per cent

States with the lowest poverty rate

Kerala: 0.71 per cent

Goa: 3.76 per cent

Sikkim: 3.82 per cent

Tamil Nadu: 4.89 per cent

Punjab: 5.59 per cent

Poorest Union territories

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 27.36 per cent

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: 12.58 per cent

Daman & Diu: 6.82 per cent

Chandigarh: 5.97 per cent

Union territories with the lowest poverty rate

Puducherry: 1.72 per cent

Lakshadweep: 1.82 per cent

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 4.30 per cent

Delhi: 4.79 per cent