‘While Karnataka was…’: Minister slams BJP as Tamil Nadu leads in electronics export

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Friday blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a “lack of social and economic inclusivity and progressiveness” as Tamil Nadu topped the states exporting electronic goods in the 2022-23 financial year. Kharge said the neighbouring state emerged as India's leading electronic exporter and created lakhs of jobs while Karnataka, under the BJP, was preoccupied with polarising narratives of Hijab and Halaal.

Karnataka last year witnessed a controversy over the hijab ban.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Kharge said, “I oppose the ideology and politics of the BJP primarily due to its lack of social and economic inclusivity and progressiveness.”

“Over the past four years, while Karnataka was preoccupied with narratives like Hijab, Jhatka-Halaal cut and rampant corruption, our neighboring state exported electronics worth $5.37 billion and created lakhs of jobs & emerged as India's leading electronics exporter.”

He added, “We should have had the top spot considering our ecosystem. Time to reclaim this spot.”

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation informed that the state has become India's electronic goods export powerhouse as it exported electronic goods worth $5.37 billion in the previous financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Tamil Nadu continues to pave the way for the electronic sector's growth. It is a testament to the State's vibrant ecosystem that encourages businesses to invest, innovate, and create," the agency said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the achievement was a "small example of our Dravidian Model governance."

"We strive to position Tamil Nadu as the first port of call for investors and make it the investment hub of South Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities and excel in them," he added.

Tamil Nadu was followed by Uttar Pradesh with $4.90 billion in export of electronic goods and Karnataka was the distant third with $2.27 billion, according to government data. The fourth and fifth position was occupied by Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail