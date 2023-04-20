White tigress gives birth to 3 cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior zoo

A 10-year-old white tigress on Thursday gave birth to three cubs in the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, taking the count of the striped animals at the facility to ten, an official said.

The feline, named Mira, gave birth to three cubs -- one of them white -- around 11.30 am, zoo curator Dr Gaurav Parihar told PTI. He said the tigress was born in the zoological park in 2013 and this was her third litter.

Parihar stated that the tigress is under special care of zookeepers in accordance with Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines.