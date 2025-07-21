Who are the 12 accused acquitted by Bombay HC in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case? Details

The Bombay high court on Monday acquitted 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, setting aside their convictions ranging from life term to death penalty. The 2006 Mumbai local train terror attack struck the city's Western Railway network on July 11 that year.(HT archive)

The court noted that the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove the case against all the accused in the terror attack that shook Mumbai and the nation on July 11, 2006.

A special bench of justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak decided that the prosecution's evidence was not conclusive in convicting the accused persons.

The judgment comes 19 years after the terror attack that struck the city's Western Railway network, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives and leaving several others injured.

Who are the 12 convicts acquitted by the Bombay high court in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts?

The 12 convicts who were acquitted by the Bombay high court in the 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts included five on the death row. Kamal Ansari from Bihar, Mohammad Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh from Mumbai, Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddiqui from Thane, Naveed Hussain Khan from Secunderabad and Asif Khan from Jalgaon in Maharashtra were found guilty of planting the bombs and sentenced to death by the trial court.

Seven others were awarded life terms by the trial court. These were Tanveer Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Ansari, Mohammed Majid Mohammed Shafi, Shaikh Mohammed Ali Alam Shaikh, Mohammed Sajid Margub Ansari, Muzammil Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Suhail Mehmood Shaikh and Zameer Ahmed Latiur Rehman Shaikh. Their convictions have also been set aside.

One of the accused, Wahid Shaikh, was acquitted by the trial court after spending nine years in jail.

Meanwhile, Kamal Ansari, one of the convicts on death row, had died due to Covid-19 in Nagpur prison back in 2021.

The Bombay high court said on Monday that the accused shall be released from jail forthwith if not wanted in any other case.