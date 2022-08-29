'Who brings drugs in Gujarat on such huge scale?' Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab haul

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been putting in massive effort to step up the AAP’s presence in Gujarat, on Sunday raised a few questions after the Punjab Police gave an update on a big drug haul. Around 38 kg of heroin was seized in the state that - according to the Punjab top cop - came via the Gujarat sea route.

In a video, shared on Twitter, Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, is heard talking about a “massive success” achieved in the campaign against drugs in Punjab, “It (around 38 kg of heroin) was seized was smuggled through sea route from Gujarat, it was further transported in Punjab via trucks,” he said,

While two smugglers have already been held in the case, the “main culprit” has been identified as Sonu Khatri, who is based out of India. “We are continuing the probe to unravel the network further,” the top cop further explained, adding that the state is working towards the extradition of smugglers based out of India.

Sharing the update and the clip of the top police officer, Arvind Kejriwal trained his guns on the ruling BJP in Gujarat. “Who is bringing drugs to Punjab at such a massive scale?” the Delhi chief minister - whose AAP is also ruling in the state - said.

“Who is the kinpin? Just imagine how many such incidents must be getting missed everyday? At this scale, is trafficking possible without the involvement of topshots? You are plunging the future of the country’s youth into the dark,” Kejriwal’s tweet - roughly translated from Hindi - read, as he seemed to be making the accusation against the rival party. The AAP has been campaigning in Gujarat, which is set to vote in a few months for its next government, as it raises accusations on 27 years of rule of the BJP.

AAP-BJP showdown

Kejriwal's tweet comes as the AAP vs BJP showdown continues over the Delhi excise policy case row, in which deputy CM Manish Sisodia's alleged role is being probed.

A heated exchange on Twitter has also been going on between the Delhi CM and his counterpart in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a BJP leader.

