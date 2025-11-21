Who got what in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet? Check full list of Bihar portfolios
On Thursday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM of Bihar for a record tenth time. His two deputies, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, took their oaths later.
The new cabinet of ministers in Bihar has been officially unveiled as chief minister Nitish Kumar allocated the departments to the NDA leaders on Friday. Kumar has kept the general administration department, cabinet secretariat and vigilance portfolios.
Among the other notable names was deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who will be leading the home affairs department.
Twenty-four other ministers took the oath in groups of six. They included eight from the Janata Dal (United), 14 from the BJP, two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and one each from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Here’s who got what in the new Bihar cabinet:
- Nitish Kumar – General Administration; Cabinet Secretariat; Vigilance; Any department not allocated to any minister
- Samrat Chaudhary – Home
- Vijay Kumar Sinha – Revenue and Land Reforms; Mines and Geology
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Water Resources; Commercial Taxes; Information and Public Relations; Parliamentary Affairs
- Bijendra Prasad Yadav – Energy; Planning and Development; Food and Consumer Protection; Weights and Measures; Commercial Tax (Excise)
- Shravan Kumar – Rural Development; PHED (Public Health Engineering)
- Mangal Pandey – Health; Law
- Dr Hetal Kumari Jayswal – Industries
- Ashok Choudhary – Rural Works
- Leshi Singh – Food and Consumer Protection
- Nitin Nabin – Road Construction; Urban Development and Housing
- Madan Sahni – Social Welfare
- Satya Kumar Yadav – Agriculture
- Amrendra Pratap Shahi – Minority Welfare
- Sunil Kumar – Water Resources
- Md Jama Khan – Minority Welfare
- Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’ – Labour Resources
- Arun Shankar Prasad – Tourism
- Suresh Mehta – Animal and Fisheries Resources
- Narayan Prasad – Disaster Management
- Renu Devi – Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare
- Sanjeev Kumar ‘Arun’ – Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare
- Shreyasi Singh – Information Technology; Sports
- Dr Prem Kumar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Ram Surat Kumar – Revenue; Land Reforms
- Sanjay Kumar Singh – Public Health Engineering
- Deepak Prakash – Panchayati Raj
Bihar election results
In the recently concluded elections, the NDA returned to power in the state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly.
The BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) secured 85, LJP (RV) won 19, HAM got five, and RLM finished with four seats.