Who got what in Nitish Kumar's new cabinet? Check full list of Bihar portfolios

The new cabinet of ministers in Bihar has been officially unveiled as chief minister Nitish Kumar allocated the departments to the NDA leaders on Friday. Kumar has kept the general administration department, cabinet secretariat and vigilance portfolios. On Thursday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar.(ANI)

Among the other notable names was deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who will be leading the home affairs department.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at a grand ceremony in Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. After Kumar, his two deputies, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, took their oaths.

Twenty-four other ministers took the oath in groups of six. They included eight from the Janata Dal (United), 14 from the BJP, two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and one each from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Here’s who got what in the new Bihar cabinet:

Bihar cabinet unveiled: Who got what?

Nitish Kumar – General Administration; Cabinet Secretariat; Vigilance; Any department not allocated to any minister

Samrat Chaudhary – Home

Vijay Kumar Sinha – Revenue and Land Reforms; Mines and Geology

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Water Resources; Commercial Taxes; Information and Public Relations; Parliamentary Affairs

Bijendra Prasad Yadav – Energy; Planning and Development; Food and Consumer Protection; Weights and Measures; Commercial Tax (Excise)

Shravan Kumar – Rural Development; PHED (Public Health Engineering)

Mangal Pandey – Health; Law

Dr Hetal Kumari Jayswal – Industries

Ashok Choudhary – Rural Works

Leshi Singh – Food and Consumer Protection

Nitin Nabin – Road Construction; Urban Development and Housing

Madan Sahni – Social Welfare

Satya Kumar Yadav – Agriculture

Amrendra Pratap Shahi – Minority Welfare

Sunil Kumar – Water Resources

Md Jama Khan – Minority Welfare

Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’ – Labour Resources

Arun Shankar Prasad – Tourism

Suresh Mehta – Animal and Fisheries Resources

Narayan Prasad – Disaster Management

Renu Devi – Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare

Sanjeev Kumar ‘Arun’ – Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare

Shreyasi Singh – Information Technology; Sports

Dr Prem Kumar – Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Ram Surat Kumar – Revenue; Land Reforms

Sanjay Kumar Singh – Public Health Engineering

Deepak Prakash – Panchayati Raj

Bihar election results

In the recently concluded elections, the NDA returned to power in the state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly.

The BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) secured 85, LJP (RV) won 19, HAM got five, and RLM finished with four seats.