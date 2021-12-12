Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Who is a Hindu?' asks Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur. Targets BJP with his answer

The former Congress president said Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but the man who assassinated him, Nathuram Godse, was Hindutvavadi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power and can do anything for it.(ANI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

India needs to throw ‘Hindutvavadis’ out of power and bring back Hindus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday while addressing a rally in Rajashthan’s Jaipur. Gandhi compared ‘Hindu’ and 'Hindutvavadi' saying there is a competition between the two words with different meanings in Indian politics. The former Congress president said Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but the man who assassinated him, Nathuram Godse, was Hindutvavadi.

“In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Attacking the ruling BJP government at the Centre, Gandhi said “Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus.”

Gandhi was in Jaipur for a rally against inflation in the country, which the Congress has termed as a “decisive fight” against the central government. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the ‘Mehengai Hatao Maharally’.

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad said that Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power and can do anything for it, adding that they follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'.

"Who is a Hindu? The one who embraces everybody. Who is a Hindu? The one who fears nobody? Who is a Hindu? The one who respects every religion," he told the gathering.

“You can read any of (Hindu) scriptures. Be it Ramayana, Maharabharata, Geeta, or Upanishads. Tell me where is it written that a poor should be beaten up, where is it written that a marginalised person should be oppressed,” he asked rhetorically.

