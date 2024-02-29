Who is Abdul Karim Tunda, Lashkar bomb maker acquitted in Mumbai blast case?
Feb 29, 2024 02:54 PM IST
Abdul Karim Tunda was arrested in 2013 by the special cell of Delhi Police from the Indo-Nepal border.
A Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday acquitted 1993 serial blasts accused Abdul Karim Tunda due to lack of evidence.
“Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act,” Tunda's lawyer Shafqat Sultani was quoted by ANI as saying.
Who is Abdul Karim Tunda?
- Hailing from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Syed Abdul Karim worked as a carpenter is Pilkhuwa. According to reports, he got the nickname ‘Tunda’ after losing an arm while making a bomb.
- Tunda is said to have been trained in making improvised explosive devices (IED) in Pakistan. According to Mint, he had told police about his contacts with Pakistan spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) during his stay in the country.
- Tunda came in touch with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and became a top bomb maker for the terror outfit. He is also said to be close to Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.
- He was charged with carrying out serial blasts in trains in 1993 that claimed two lives. The explosions had took place in trains passing through Kota, Kanpur, Secunderabad and Surat. The CBI had charged Tunda with carrying out blasts in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Rohtak and Jalandhar.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article