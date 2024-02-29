Who is Abdul Karim Tunda, Lashkar bomb maker acquitted in Mumbai blast case?

A Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday acquitted 1993 serial blasts accused Abdul Karim Tunda due to lack of evidence.



“Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act,” Tunda's lawyer Shafqat Sultani was quoted by ANI as saying.

