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Who is Agnimitra Paul, the only woman in BJP's first-ever Bengal cabinet

Agnimitra Paul, 51, is the only woman in West Bengal's new BJP cabinet, sworn in alongside chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 11:53 am IST
By HT News Desk
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West Bengal’s first BJP government has just one woman in the cabinet currently - and that woman is 51-year-old BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the former fashion designer-turned-politician who was sworn in as a minister alongside chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, second left, during a rally, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.(PTI)

Agnimitra Paul took oath with senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, becoming the lone female face in the new Bengal cabinet.

Her elevation comes at a politically significant moment for the BJP, which has repeatedly projected itself as a champion of women’s representation and has accused Opposition parties of delaying the implementation of 33% reservation for women in legislatures. Paul’s inclusion in the cabinet is likely to be seen by the party as both symbolic and strategic in a state long dominated by women-centric political narratives under former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

A two-time MLA from Asansol Dakshin and BJP’s Bengal vice-president, Paul emerged as one of the party’s most recognisable women leaders during the 2026 Assembly election campaign. She retained her seat by defeating TMC’s Tapas Banerjee by over 40,000 votes, strengthening her stature within the state unit.

Agnimitra Paul, however, has also faced controversy. According to her election affidavit, she has 23 criminal cases pending against her related to allegations including unlawful assembly, rioting and protest-related offences, though she has not been convicted in any case.

 
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