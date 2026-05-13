Who is Aparna Yadav? Five facts about the BJP leader and Prateek Yadav's wife

BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband and half brother of Akhilesh Yadav, Prateek Yadav passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed. A post-mortem examination is underway and further details are awaited.

Aparna Yadav, a prominent political figure in Uttar Pradesh

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Prateek Yadav was the son of Sadhana Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Although he belonged to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek maintained a low public profile and stayed away from electoral politics. Following the news of his demise, several political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tribute through social media posts.

Prateek married Aparna Bisht (now known as Aparna Yadav) in 2011, and the couple has a daughter. Aparna Yadav is a prominent political figure in Uttar Pradesh and has remained active in public life over the years. Aparna currently serves as the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and is considered a prominent face in Uttar Pradesh politics.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, dies at 38 5 Key Facts about Aparna Yadav An alumna of the University of Manchester, Aparna Yadav holds an MA in international relations and politics. She is also a trained classical and semi-classical singer who studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow. Aparna Yadav first became active in politics around 2014 through the Samajwadi Party. She later contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment but was defeated by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi. During her time in the Samajwadi Party, Aparna was popularly referred to as the party’s “Chhoti Bahu”. She was also involved in social work related to women and remained active in organisational activities within the party. In 2022, Aparna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Before switching parties, she had spoken positively about the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Aparna did not contest the 2022 Assembly elections or the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after joining the BJP. In September 2024, she was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, dies at 38 5 Key Facts about Aparna Yadav An alumna of the University of Manchester, Aparna Yadav holds an MA in international relations and politics. She is also a trained classical and semi-classical singer who studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow. Aparna Yadav first became active in politics around 2014 through the Samajwadi Party. She later contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment but was defeated by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi. During her time in the Samajwadi Party, Aparna was popularly referred to as the party’s “Chhoti Bahu”. She was also involved in social work related to women and remained active in organisational activities within the party. In 2022, Aparna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Before switching parties, she had spoken positively about the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Aparna did not contest the 2022 Assembly elections or the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after joining the BJP. In September 2024, she was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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