Who are Prateek and Aparna Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, daughter-in-law to get divorced

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Monday announced that he plans to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav. Prateek married Aparna Bisht (now known as Aparna Yadav) in 2011. (Instagram/@aparna.y)

In an Instagram post, Prateek alleged that Aparna “ruined” his relationship with his family and married him to gain fame and influence. “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential,” he wrote.

Prateek also claimed that he is currently struggling with his mental health and accused his wife of being indifferent to his condition. “Right now, I am in very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother. Because it’s only herself she bothers about,” he added in the post.

(Also Read: 'Selfish woman': Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav says he'll divorce wife Aparna in explosive post)

Who is Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He is the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Unlike other members of the Yadav family, Prateek has stayed away from politics. He is involved in real estate and fitness entrepreneurship and is an MBA graduate from Leeds University in London. According to his Instagram bio, Prateek is the founder of Iron Core Fit gym in Lunckow and the founder of Jeev Aashraya Foundation, a non-profit animal welfare organisation.

Who is Aparna Yadav? Prateek married Aparna Bisht (now known as Aparna Yadav) in 2011, and the couple has a daughter together. She is currently a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She began her political career with the Samajwadi Party. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Lucknow Cantonment seat on an SP ticket, but lost to the BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

In January 2022, Aparna joined the BJP. She was later appointed Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission in September 2024.

An alumna of the University of Manchester, Aparna holds an MA in international relations and politics. She is also a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow. She is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht, a former journalist who later served as an information commissioner in UP, and Ambi Bisht, who worked with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Google Trends Search interest in Prateek and Aparna Yadav surged sharply on Google following Prateek Yadav’s Instagram post announcing his decision to seek a divorce. According to Google Trends, both “Prateek Yadav” and “Aparna Yadav” emerged as trending search terms in India over the past few hours, recording thousands of searches.

While “Aparna Yadav” logged over 2,000 searches, marking a surge of nearly 100%, “Prateek Yadav” crossed 1,000 searches, also seeing a rise of close to 100%.