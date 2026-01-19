'Selfish woman': Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav says he'll divorce wife Aparna in explosive post

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible,” Prateek Yadav said in his Instagram post. “She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential.”

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has said that he plans to divorce his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav. In an explosive Instagram post shared this morning, Prateek said that his wife “ruined” his relationship with his family and married him to become famous and influential.

Prateek Yadav further alleged that he is in a bad mental space but his wife Aparna, a BJP leader, “does not bother”.

“Right now, I am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about,” he wrote. “I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her.”

Who is Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta. He is the half-brother of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Prateek Yadav married Aparna Bisht in 2011. In 2022, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP.