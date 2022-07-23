Who is Arpita Mukherjee with 20 crore stashed at home? BJP posts pic with Mamata

Bundles of ₹2,000 and ₹500 notes amounting to ₹20 crore were recovered in cash in the house of one Arpita Mukherjee, known to be an aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted purported photos of Mukherjee with chief minister Mamata Banerjee bringing charges against the chief minister of 'guilty by association'. Posting a photo from the 2019 Durga Puja where Mamata Banerjee, minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee can be seen together, Adhikari tweeted, “Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai”. Trinamool national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh clarified the party has no connection with the money recovered. "Individuals whose names have surfaced in connection with this are responsible for explaining. We are looking into why the party's name has got dragged into this. We will issue a statement at an appropriate time," Kunal Ghosh tweeted.

Who is Arpita Mukherjee and what is her connection with Trinamool?

1. ED has described Arpita Mukherjee as a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

2. The photos posted by Suvendu Adhikari prove that Arpita Mukherjee was associated with a famous Durga Puja of South Kolkata which has links with Partha Chatterjee as well. Arpita Mukherjee is believed to have featured in the advertisements of that Durga Puja committee.

3. Arpita Mukherjee is also believed to have acted in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil films.

4. It is believed that Arpita Mukherjee is connected to the minister through the Durga Puja committee.

5. The Trinamool has denied any connection with her by saying that the money recovered has no link with the party.

