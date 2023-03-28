Who is Atiq Ahmed, sentenced to life term in Umesh Pal kidnapping case| 5 points

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and two others were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 kidnapping case of lawyer Umesh Pal on Tuesday. The accused have also been ordered to pay ₹1 lakh compensation to Pal's family. Umesh Pal - who was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal - was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Man wanted to 'welcome' UP gangster Atiq Ahmed with footwear garland | VIDEO

Here's all you need to know about the key accused - Atiq Ahmed:

Atiq Ahmed is a former MP and a five-time MLA who has over a hundred criminal cases lodged against him - including the recent Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Atiq was allegedly involved in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal - who was shot dead in 2005. The gangster-turned-politician, along with his aides, had allegedly abducted Umesh Pal from a Land Cruiser vehicle near Phansi Imli of the Dhumanganj police station area and made him give a written statement that he did not witness the murder of Raju Pal and did not want to testify, reported ANI. Until Sunday, Ahmed was lodged in the Sabarmati jail for allegedly assaulting faculty members of an agricultural research institute in Prayagraj in 2016. Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj on Monday from Gujarat by a 45-member Uttar Pradesh Police team. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also dismissed his plea seeking protection during his custody with the UP Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}