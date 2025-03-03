Who is Bajinder Singh, Punjab pastor from viral 'Yeshu Yeshu' videos booked for sexual harassment?

Bajinder Singh, a pastor from Punjab who gained fame for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos, has been booked in a sexual harassment case in Jalandhar district, Kapurthala police officials said on Sunday. Pastor Bajinder Singh was booked on sexual harrasment charges(Bajinder Singh/Instagram)

As per the complaint cited in a news agency PTI report, the victim alleged that she and her parents had been visiting the pastor's church since October 2017. Bajinder Singh had taken her phone number and had started messaging her, however, she did not reveal it to her parents earlier as she was afraid of the self-styled god-man.

Since 2022, Bajinder Singh allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays. The complainant claimed he would hug her and inappropriately touch her.

A case has been registered against the pastor under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Born into a Hindu Jat family in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Bajinder Singh converted to Christianity when he was lodged in jail in a murder case, nearly 15 years ago.

Bajinder Singh draws crouds of thousands at his gatherings for his claimed miracle healings.

After working as a pastor in a church, he started his own ministry in 2016, called the Church of Glory and Wisdom. Singh quickly gained popularity after promising that through his services he would heal people and grant miraculous wishes.

The self-proclaimed prophet claims to have healed people of HIV, muteness and far more through large-scale services where he performs miracles on stage and posts them on his YouTube channel which boasts 3.74 million subscribers.

Bajinder Singh, whose Instagram handle describes him as ‘Prophet Bajinder Singh’ has been endorsed by several celebrities and become a sensation in Indian popular culture due to these services where he sings “Mere Yeshu Yeshu” and other songs after performing supposed miracles, praising Jesus Christ.

In 2018, Singh was also booked in a rape case, where the victim alleged he raped her at his house in Sector 63, Chandigarh, and even recorded a video of the sexual assault.

His church had also been targeted by the Income Tax department after allegations of fraud emerged when devotees alleged that he had taken money from them and promised miracles which never seemed to come true.

Women devotees of his church have also taken out protests, claiming that the charges against Bajinder Singh are false, and are an attempt to defame the popular pastor, reported The Indian Express.