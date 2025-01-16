Menu Explore
Self-proclaimed godman arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing husband

ByMegha Sood
Jan 16, 2025 07:10 AM IST

MUMBAI: The police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman and molesting her two minor daughters on the pretext of curing her ailing husband with black magic

MUMBAI: The police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman and molesting her two minor daughters on the pretext of curing her ailing husband with black magic.

Self-proclaimed godman arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing husband
Self-proclaimed godman arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing husband

According to the police, the 37-year-old survivor approached them on Tuesday claiming that a self-proclaimed godman, identified as Rajaram Yadav, had raped her several times and molested her daughters under the guise of performing black magic since 2020. She had approached the accused to cure her husband, who suffers from chronic headaches, the police said. When the woman opposed his advances, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her entire family with black magic, officials added.

After the survivor filed the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Yadav and prepared three teams to find him, said Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector of Aarey police station. Yadav was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape and molestation under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. “We have arrested Yadav and are conducting an investigation,” said Patil.

Mumbai
Mumbai
