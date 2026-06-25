Who is Chetan Chaudhary? The ‘boyfriend’ whose hoodie uncovered Pune businessman's murder plot

As new details emerge in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, attention has increasingly shifted to Chetan Chaudhary — the man believed to be Siya Goyal's lover and a co-accused in the Pune businessman's murder. While investigators suspect he was part of the alleged conspiracy, his family insists he has been wrongly implicated.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and had planned their wedding for November.

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The police has said that when Ketan Agarwal went to Lohagad Fort in Lonavala with Siya Goyal on June 18, Chetan Chaudhary had reached the site before the two.

During the investigation police investigated the CCTV footage at the foothills and identified Chaudhary wearing a hoodie on a hot summer day.

Also read | Siya Goyal didn't elope for fear of 'family shame', Chetan tells police what led to murder plot

Police also revealed that Chaudhary also attempted to avoid detection by leaving his mobile phone at his Kondhwa residence rather than carrying it to the fort.

Who is Chetan Chaudhary?

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{{^usCountry}} Chetan Chaudhary, 22, was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree and is a resident of Kondhwa, Pune. His family runs a wholesale and retail grocery shop named Dhanashree Traders at the Gultekdi Market Yard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chetan Chaudhary, 22, was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree and is a resident of Kondhwa, Pune. His family runs a wholesale and retail grocery shop named Dhanashree Traders at the Gultekdi Market Yard. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Chetan allegedly told investigators that eloping was discussed but rejected because Siya believed it would tarnish her family's reputation. Instead, police allege, the couple decided to remove Ketan from the picture altogether. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Chetan allegedly told investigators that eloping was discussed but rejected because Siya believed it would tarnish her family's reputation. Instead, police allege, the couple decided to remove Ketan from the picture altogether. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Chetan was asked why they did not consider running away and instead chose to eliminate Ketan. According to him, Siya was not in favour of calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan, as she thought doing so would bring disrespect to her family," a police official told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Chetan was asked why they did not consider running away and instead chose to eliminate Ketan. According to him, Siya was not in favour of calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan, as she thought doing so would bring disrespect to her family," a police official told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Advocate Ram Shahane, the counsel representing Chetan Chowdhury, has said that the FIR in the case doesn't describe Chowdhury's role and that the case contains allegations that are not concrete.

Also read | Who was Ketan Agarwal, the Pune businessman killed by fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover?

"If we look at the FIR, the allegations against him (Chetan Chaudhary) are not concrete. His role is not described. It is only said that he is (Siya's) boyfriend. He has been implicated in this case," the counsel told PTI.

The defence lawyer said that Chetan Chowdhury is merely the boyfriend of the main accused and he has been implicated on that basis.

Probe continues

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Police have arrested both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary and booked them under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators, say they are continuing to analyse forensic evidence, digital communications and witness statements as the high-profile case unfolds.

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