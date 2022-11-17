Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is CV Ananda Bose — West Bengal's new governor?

Published on Nov 17, 2022 09:30 PM IST

Manipur governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after the former governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, quit the post to contest for the vice-presidential election.

CV Ananda Bose.
ByKanishka Singharia

CV Ananda Bose has been appointed governor of West Bengal. In a statement, the office of President Droupadi Murmu said, “The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular governor of West Bengal."

Five things you need to know about new West Bengal governor Ananda Bose:

1) CV Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, had served in the Indian Administrative Services.

2) Bose has worked as University vice-chancellor, additional chief sectary, and district collector.

3) He is the chairman of Habitat Alliance in consultative status with the United Nations.

4) Bose is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Mussoorie, which trains the top civil servants of the nation.

5) A writer and columnist, Bose has published 40 books in English, Malayalam, and Hindi including novels, short stories, poems, and essays. Some of his books have become best sellers, according to The Institute of Cost Accountants of India website.

