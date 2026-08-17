Who is Deepak Mhaskey, replacing Amit Malviya as BJP's new IT cell head?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed Deepak Mhaskey as its new IT cell head as party national president Nitin Nabin rejigged his team to mark a generational shift.

Born in 1968, Deepak Mhaskey holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology, and a certification in computer programming. (X/ Vishnu Deo Sai)

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Mhaskey’s appointment brings him, a relatively low-profile Chhattisgarh political organiser, to a national role at the centre of the BJP’s digital machinery.

The role of social media head was earlier held by Amit Malviya, who seems to be missing from the new Nitin Nabin BJP team. Malviya congratulated Mhaskey, saying the team would achieve newer milestones under him.

Deep Dive Who is replacing Amit Malviya in the BJP's social media department? Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed as the new social media convener, taking over from Amit Malviya. What experience does Deepak Mhaskey bring to his new role in the BJP? Deepak Mhaskey has over three decades of experience in horticulture, organic farming, and has worked as a state spokesperson for the BJP IT Cell since 2009. Why did the BJP announce a reshuffle in its leadership team? The reshuffle, announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, is part of a strategy to mark a generational shift and prepare for upcoming assembly elections in various states.

“I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department, and the co-conveners, Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them over the last decade. I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP’s digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity,” Malviya wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Mhaskey said the BJP's priorities were absolutely clear: win elections to serve the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mhaskey said the BJP's priorities were absolutely clear: win elections to serve the public. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our entire team will work wholeheartedly towards this using social media. Propaganda will continue to appear in the future, just as it has in the past; however, the truth cannot remain hidden. While propaganda may create a momentary atmosphere, if we consistently provide the right answers over the long term, people's misconceptions are dispelled, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will certainly proceed in that direction," Mhaskey told the media after his appointment.

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Who is Deepak Mhaskey?

Born in 1968, Deepak Mhaskey holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology, and a certification in computer programming. According to his profile submitted to Engineers India Limited (EIL), he began his career as a college Chemistry professor before moving into agriculture, with more than three decades of experience in horticulture and organic farming. He also briefly worked in road construction.

Mhaskey is said to have a particular interest in data accumulation and analysis, especially electoral data and government beneficiary schemes. His profile on EIL says that reports he prepared have been submitted to and used by both private and government agencies.

Mhaskey has been associated with the Chhattisgarh BJP IT Cell since 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also worked as the state party spokesperson.

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He has spent years working within the party’s state-level political ecosystem before moving into the national spotlight.

Mhaskey was appointed a non-official independent director of EIL in November 2021. EIL is a government-owned engineering consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He was reappointed to a second term in March 2025. His tenure on the EIL board ended in March this year, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

Mhaskey's EIL profile states his involvement in social welfare initiatives, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, health camps, rural libraries, and efforts to raise awareness of digital transactions in rural areas.

Role in the Chhattisgarh government

Deepak Mhaskey has also held a government-facing role in Chhattisgarh. He is chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited, a state government entity involved in medical supplies and related services. The corporation’s own digital dashboard lists him as chairman. That places Mhaskey at an unusual intersection of party organisation, government and corporate governance.

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Mhaskey's interest and work as an electoral data analyst might be more relevant to his new appointment than anything else he has done. He is the kind of technocrat that the BJP highlights as administrators.