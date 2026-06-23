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Who is George Kurian? BJP leader steps down as Union minister, President accepts resignation

George Kurian's Rajya Sabha term had expired, following which he had to give up his ministerial post.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 09:53 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian on Tuesday resigned as the Union minister of state (MoS) for minority affairs and fisheries, following the expiration of his six-year Rajya Sabha term.

BJP leader George Kurian takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI)

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Who is George Kurian?

Kurian, 65, was serving as the minister of state (MoS) in the third union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since August, 2024. He is a senior BJP leader who has been a member of the party since its inception in 1980, and has also practised as an Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Kurian's Rajya Sabha term had expired, owing to which he had to give up his post. He was not renominated allegedly owing to the poor performance of the party in the Kerala Assembly elections.

 
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