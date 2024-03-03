 Who is Hindutva face Madhavi Latha who will fight against Owaisi in Hyderabad? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Who is Hindutva face Madhavi Latha who will fight against Owaisi in Hyderabad?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2024 08:19 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi has been representing the Hyderabad constituency since 2004. This time his fight will be against Hindutva face Madhavi Latha.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been the stronghold of the Majlis (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) since 1984 when Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the seat. Since 2004, the seat has been with Asaduddin Owaisi. In 2019, the difference between Owaisi's votes and that of BJP's Bhagavanth Rao was around 3 lakh. In 2024, the BJP wants to upset the apple cart by fielding Dr Madhavi Latha. Madhavi Latha's name was announced in the first list of the BJP's 195 candidates signifying that the party is serious about focusing on weak constituencies.

Madhavi Latha said the Owaisi family held the constituency for 40 years but there has been no development in Old City.
Madhavi Latha said the Owaisi family held the constituency for 40 years but there has been no development in Old City.

'Dharmo rakshati rakshitah (Dharma protects those who protect it)," Madhavi said after her name was announced as the Hyderabad candidate.

Who is Madhavi Latha?

Madhavi Latha, or Kompella Madhavi Latha, was the face of BJP's campaign against triple talaq. A cultural activist, Madhavi is the chairman of Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital.

Madhavi Latha is a professional Bharatnatyam dancer, and a mother to three children -- two daughters and a son. She was in news for homeschooling all her children and the eldest one is now at IIT.

Latha was also part of the NCC cadet. She studied political science.

Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath is the founder and chairman of the Virinchi Hospital.

Madhavi Latha is also known as a religious speaker. Her commitment has been towards Hindu causes.

Madhavi Latha is also associated with many charity organisations -- Lopamudra Charitable Trust, LathaMa Foundation etc.

The 49-year-old is the first female candidate to be fielded by the BJP in Hyderabad.

Though Madhavi Latha's name from Owaisi's constituency sprang a surprise, Madhavi Latha said she has been working in the constituency for one year. "In the last year, every day, I have been visiting all those areas and working for 11-12 hours. There is nothing -- no cleanliness, no education. Children in Madrasas are not getting food. Muslim children become child labourers, they have no future. And Hindu temples and homes are being occupied illegally," Madhavi Latha said on Hyderabad's Old City. "Why Old City is in such a pathetic condition. It 's not on the hills, not a tribal area -- it is at the heart of Hyderabad the city for which Telangana and Andhra Pradesh fought. But at the heart of Hyderabad, there is poverty," Madhavi said.

"If somebody is owning a constituency as an elected representative in a democracy for 40 years, imagine what it should have become by now. They should take retirement now. The tears of 21 lakh voters moved New Delhi and they have declared war in Hyderabad. Now these people will get justice," Madhavi Latha said.

Owaisi is not BJP's B team and her nomination from the seat proved this, Madhavi said.

