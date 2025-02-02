Who is Joginder Gyong ? Gangster deported from Philippines, handed over to Delhi Police

Gangster Joginder Gyong, who was wanted by police and under an Interpol Red Notice, was deported from the Philippines to Delhi on Sunday, the CBI said, reported news agency PTI. Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Police arrest Gangster Joginder Gyong in a joint operation in New Delhi on Saturday. Joginder has been convicted in 15 cases, including 5 murder cases.(ANI)

Joginder Gyong was wanted by the Haryana Police for murder and conspiracy in Panipat, and the Delhi Police had been investigating him for other criminal offenses. As soon as he landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was handed over to the Delhi Police, who had been monitoring him.

CBI issued an Interpol Red Notice

Back in October 2023, the CBI issued an Interpol Red Notice, alerting global authorities that Joginder Gyong was wanted, effectively aiding in the search to track him down. With the help of international cooperation, this led to Gyong's arrest in the Philippines and his subsequent deportation. He had attempted to seek refuge in Bacolod City, where the Philippine Bureau of Immigration acted swiftly after receiving an extradition request from India.

His criminal career spanned several states, with illicit activities ranging from murder to extortion, kidnapping, and robbery. He was reportedly behind the murder of a man in Panipat, whom he suspected of exposing his brother, Surender Gyong, a gangster killed in a police shootout.

Gyong connections with separatist terror network

In addition to his criminal activities in Haryana, Gyong was also known to have connections to a separatist terror network, further complicating his criminal profile.

He had previously been convicted for illegal arms possession in Haryana and sentenced to life in prison. While on parole, he committed the murder in 2017 and fled the country. Now, as he returns, he faces the legal consequences for his actions in India.