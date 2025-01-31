Noida: Promoter of local news portal, two associates booked under Gangster Act

Noida police on Thursday booked the promoter of a local news portal and two of his associates under the Gangster Act following their arrests on January 20 in a money extortion case, senior police officer said on Thursday. Notably, on January 20, Noida police arrested Parashar and his two associates for allegedly running an extortion racket by threatening people that they would publish fake or misleading news about them if they refused to pay the promoter money he demanded, (Representational image)

Police said the suspects were allegedly using more than four companies to legalise gangster Ravi Kana’s black money.

“Suspect Pankaj Parashar, who owns the portal “Tricity Today”, and his associates, Avadesh Sisodia and Dev Sharma, were involved in legalising gangster Ravi Kana’s black money through four of their registered companies,” said Noida police in a statement on Thursday.

“Parashar’s UTP Media was also involved in legalising black money. This money was used for bailing out Kana,” the police statement said.

Police said Kana was extorting money from influential people, and was routing that money via the four companies to make it legal tender.

“The crime committed by the accused is defined in sections 2(b)i, 2(b)iii, 2(b)iv, 2(b)viii, 2(b)xi, 2(b)xii/3 of the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act. Based on this, a supplementary gang chart has been prepared against the suspects, and after approval, action under the Gangster Act has been implemented,” the statement added.

“On November 8, 2024, they called a property dealer, identified as Manoj Kumar, under the pretext of getting his version on some news report that they were preparing. When Kumar met them to give his comment, they demanded a huge amount from him and threatened to publish fake or misleading news about him if he did not pay up. They also threatened to kill him,” a police officer said.

Following a complaint by Kumar, a case under section 308(5) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed at the Beta-2 police station.