Who is Nithyananda, self-styled godman who created fake nation ‘Kailasa’? 5 things to know

The Bolivian government accused representatives of ‘Kailasa,’ the fake nation founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda, of "land trafficking" after they negotiated 1,000-year leases with indigenous groups for large areas of the Amazon. Nithyananda

According to the New York Times, at least 20 people linked to Kailasa were arrested last week over land-grabbing allegations.

The report on Thursday said that these agreements by Kailasa members were nullified, and they were deported to their respective countries, including India, the United States, Sweden, and China.

Bolivia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified its stance, stating, “Bolivia does not maintain diplomatic relations with the alleged nation ‘United States of Kailasa,’” as quoted by the New York Times.

5 facts about self-styled fugitive godman