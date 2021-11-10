Home / India News / Who is Padma Shri awardee and transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati
india news

Who is Padma Shri awardee and transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati

  • Born in Ballari district of Karnataka as Manjunatha Shetty, was part of a Jogappa ritual when she was 15 years old.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri Award to Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri Award to Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with a Padma Shri award for her contribution to arts by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a clip tweeted by the news agency ANI, Manjamma Jogati is seen performing a unique gesture to greet the President at the ceremonial event. Many people on social media have said that it was to wish President Kovind luck.

Vice President Venakaih Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the event along with other senior dignitaries. The Padma awards are conferred on civilians to honour their distinguished service in a field of activity.

Born in Ballari district of Karnataka as Manjunatha Shetty, was part of a Jogappa ritual when she was 15 years old. In this, a devotee is believed to be married to a god or goddess. Following this, Manjunath became Manjamma Jogathi and was restricted from coming back home.

Over the years, Manjamma faced extreme poverty and abuse before finding love for folk dance. She then mastered the art form of Jogathi Nrithya through Kallava Jogathi and began performing across the state.

Manjamma also went on to become the first transgender president of Karnataka Jaanapada Academy, a government body for performing arts in Karnataka.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma shri award
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out