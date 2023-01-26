Who is Parth Kothekar, the Ahmedabad artist behind Google's doodle for 74th Republic Day?

Parth Kothekar, an Ahmedabad-based artist, is behind the illustration selected by Google for its doodle to mark the 74th Republic Day of India. According to Google, Kothekar designed the artwork from intricately hand-cut paper; it has the magnificent Rashtrapati Bhavan in the background, along with several other elements of the Republic Day parade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Google marks India's 74th Republic Day with doodle by Ahmedabad-based artist

Here is a brief profile of Parth Kothekar:

(1.) The artist was born and brought up in Gujarat's largest city, and says that all his papercut artworks are sketched and hand-carved individually from single sheets of paper.

(2.) He doesn't have ‘much’ of an educational background, he told Eat My News in January 2021. He was never a ‘bookish guy’ and began studying animation after completing high school.

(3.) Kothekar, however, said he dropped out as the institute stressed only on 3d animation studies, while he himself was interested in 2d art-forms. After dropping out, he began sketching full-time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Initially designing was just a hobby. However, once he had enough artworks, Kothekar says he held an exhibition at Ahmedabad's Kanoria Center of Arts, displaying as many as 84 pieces of his work.

(5.) His illustrations have been carried by Behance (Adobe-owned social media platform), featured at London's National History Museum, among others. Additionally, according to his website, he was invited by the New Zealand government, in 2016, to showcase his work in that country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON