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Who is Rathindra Bose? BJP MLA from Cooch Behar who created history by becoming speaker in West Bengal assembly

No MLA from north Bengal in post-Independence history has held the Speaker's chair in the West Bengal assembly.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 02:08 pm IST
Edited by Shubham Pandey
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Rathindra Bose, BJP MLA from Cooch Behar, was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 18th West Bengal Assembly on Friday. His name was proposed in the House by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, following which pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy conducted a voice vote.

Bose created history by becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post. (X/@avanindra43)

Roy declared Bose elected as the Speaker of the assembly after all 207 BJP legislators extended their support in his favour.

Who is Rathindra Bose?

Bose created history by becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post. No MLA from north Bengal in post-Independence history has held the Speaker's chair in the assembly.

Bose won the election from the Cooch Behar constituency by a margin of 23,284 votes (11.4 percentage points), defeating Avijit De Bhowmik of the All India Trinamool Congress.

A chartered accountant by profession, Bose brings both administrative understanding and organisational experience to the role, said Bengal CM Suvendu while congratulating him on the appointment.

Why Bose was nominated by Suvendu?

During the previous TMC regime, veteran legislator Biman Banerjee held the position of Speaker.

 
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